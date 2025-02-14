Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Société BIC Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. 476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.
Société BIC Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Société BIC
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.