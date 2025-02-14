Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Société BIC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. 476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

