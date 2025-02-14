SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Posts Earnings Results

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. SMC had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

SMC Price Performance

SMCAY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.72. 465,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,934. SMC has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02.

About SMC

Featured Stories

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

