SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Posts Earnings Results

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. SMC had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%.
SMC Price Performance
SMCAY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.72. 465,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,934. SMC has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02.
About SMC
