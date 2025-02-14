Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Simon Property Group worth $101,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 617.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after buying an additional 2,746,503 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after acquiring an additional 993,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,780,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $109,403,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,247,000 after acquiring an additional 633,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.25 and a fifty-two week high of $187.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.10.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

