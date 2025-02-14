SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Short Interest Update

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN SILV opened at $11.55 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.22.
About SilverCrest Metals
