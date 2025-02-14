SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Short Interest Update

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN SILV opened at $11.55 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.