Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS SMNEY opened at $64.92 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion and a PE ratio of 44.16.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.