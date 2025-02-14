Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declines By 66.6%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the January 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AGZD opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $22.87.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th.
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
