Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declines By 66.6%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the January 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGZD opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:AGZD Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

