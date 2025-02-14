Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Drops By 22.0%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 95.2% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,463,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,500 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 28,982 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in VOXX International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 139,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VOXX International Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

