Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Rises By 64.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the January 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

