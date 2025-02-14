Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Grows By 26.4%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 612,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 176,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,957. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,164 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,744,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,053,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

