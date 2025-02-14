Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Grows By 26.4%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 612,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 176,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,957. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.