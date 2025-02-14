Short Interest in TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG) Decreases By 37.3%

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TruGolf

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TruGolf stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. TruGolf accounts for 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned about 0.23% of TruGolf at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TruGolf in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Singular Research upgraded TruGolf to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

TruGolf Stock Performance

Shares of TRUG opened at $0.39 on Friday. TruGolf has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

