Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Grows By 128.0%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the January 15th total of 535,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 595,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Tiziana Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $864,000.

Tiziana Life Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

