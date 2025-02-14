Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Declines By 38.6%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 38.6 %

NASDAQ:TOIIW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Oncology Institute has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

