Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Drops By 35.5%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.0 days.

Shares of SBM Offshore stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

