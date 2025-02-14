Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Drops By 35.5%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.0 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of SBM Offshore stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $19.34.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
