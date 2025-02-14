Short Interest in Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Declines By 23.0%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $218.50 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $299.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.20.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
