Short Interest in Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Declines By 23.0%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $218.50 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $299.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.20.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.