Short Interest in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Declines By 26.3%

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 684,300 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MNDR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 203,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,953. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

