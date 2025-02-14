Short Interest in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Declines By 26.3%

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 684,300 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Price Performance
Shares of MNDR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 203,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,953. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile-health Network Solutions
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.