Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Decreases By 34.9%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $6.58.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
