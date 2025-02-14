Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Decreases By 34.9%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $6.58.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,651,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 557.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 233.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

