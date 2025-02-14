Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Grows By 4,973,300.0%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,973,400 shares, an increase of 4,973,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,946.8 days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPIF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $1.83.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile
