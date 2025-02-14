Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Decreases By 100.0%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 2,116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dno Asa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $1.07 on Friday. Dno Asa has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

Dno Asa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.