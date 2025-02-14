Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Increases By 73.4%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance
CA Immobilien Anlagen stock remained flat at $24.80 on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile
