Short Interest in British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Drops By 74.2%

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

British Land stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. British Land has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

