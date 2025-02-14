Short Interest in British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Drops By 74.2%

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
British Land Price Performance
British Land stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. British Land has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $6.31.
British Land Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on British Land
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.