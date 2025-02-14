Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Drops By 90.5%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the January 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,612,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AXIM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,559. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc engages in the development and sale of diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

