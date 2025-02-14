Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Expands By 33.9%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,687,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 7,984,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,344.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

