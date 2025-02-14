Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Rises By 56.5%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACSAF opened at C$48.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.25. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of C$38.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.50.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.