Short Interest in ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Decreases By 47.7%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

