ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $29.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

