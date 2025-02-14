ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIDD stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

