SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of SFL opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.66. SFL has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 831.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SFL by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 883.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SFL during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

