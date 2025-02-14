Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.69. 63,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,421. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $218,810.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,588,694.63. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

