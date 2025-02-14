Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 5,487,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,734,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on SENS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The company has a market cap of $747.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

In related news, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan purchased 124,933 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $47,474.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478,844 shares in the company, valued at $941,960.72. The trade was a 5.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow acquired 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,310,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,210.05. This represents a 2.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 566,704 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

