Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.63 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded flat against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00003945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00024056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004117 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

