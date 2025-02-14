Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Down 11.4% – Should You Sell?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s share price fell 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.77 and last traded at C$16.79. 186,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 78,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.94.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 13.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -116.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.10.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.