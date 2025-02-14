Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%.
Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.2 %
Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03.
Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.
