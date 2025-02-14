SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Releases Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 16.98%.
SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance
SCIA stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 827. SCI Engineered Materials has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.
