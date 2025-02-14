Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Boosted by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 201.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,491,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332,893 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 17.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $79,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.64 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.