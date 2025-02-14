Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 857,417 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,806,000 after buying an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,679,000 after buying an additional 2,817,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,922,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,377,000 after buying an additional 648,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.