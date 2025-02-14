Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,803,000 after purchasing an additional 172,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,307,000 after buying an additional 253,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after buying an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,124,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Barclays cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Shares of ACGL opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

