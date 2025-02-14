Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

