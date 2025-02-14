Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 984.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after buying an additional 197,853 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 392.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after buying an additional 146,692 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 40.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,630,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,095,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 41,244.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.32.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $311.93 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.45 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

