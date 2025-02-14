Savant Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 144.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12,285.3% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

