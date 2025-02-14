Savant Capital LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

UCON opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

