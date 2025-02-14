Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives “Sell” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their sell rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.77.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $173.25.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,234. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.