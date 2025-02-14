Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 180,428 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $2,853,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

