Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Safehold Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SAFE opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. Safehold has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 37.83 and a current ratio of 37.37.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Safehold by 35.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Safehold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 108.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

