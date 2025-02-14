Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Ryder System updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.550 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $164.39 on Friday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $106.62 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.67.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

