Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CINF Earnings

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

CINF stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $161.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

