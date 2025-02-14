Root Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

