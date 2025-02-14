Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day moving average is $117.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

