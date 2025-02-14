Root Financial Partners LLC Has $91.11 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,749 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 11.3% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $91,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $148,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

