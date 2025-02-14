Root Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Root Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,744 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 780,141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 292,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after buying an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,404,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $194.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.74 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.