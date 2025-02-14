Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) fell 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 105,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 47,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
